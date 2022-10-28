Trump won’t return to Twitter right away: Musk enlists panel to review suspended accounts

By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

Newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk said Friday afternoon that the social media company “will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.” That means suspended accounts like the one held by former President Donald Trump won’t immediately return to Twitter.

“No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes,” Musk added.

In the wake of Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, questions have been raised about whether the billionaire will reverse permanent bans, allowing people like former President Donald Trump back onto the platform.

Musk had previously indicated that he was not a supporter of permanently banishing people from Twitter and that Trump would be permitted to return under his ownership.

Twitter, however, already has a Trust and Safety Council, which is comprised of a “group of independent expert organizations from around the world” to “advocate for safety and advise us as we develop our products, programs, and rules.”

It’s unclear if Musk was aware of that fact.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.