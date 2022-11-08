Cryptos plunge as feud between industry giants sparks contagion fears

By Allison Morrow, CNN Business

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbled on Tuesday after a dispute between two of the biggest players in the sector spread fear among investors.

The damage stems from a run on the in-house token issued by FTX, the crypto exchange founded by the billionaire crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried. The token, FTT, was down 35% Tuesday morning, sparking contagion concerns across the crypto space.

Bitcoin, the world’s most popular digital coin, fell around 6% early Tuesday to $19,448. Ether, the second most popular, was down 7%.

The pressure on FTX began building over the weekend when the founder of rival exchange Binance tweeted that the company would sell all of its holdings in FTT. The founder, Zhao Changpeng, didn’t offer details about why Binance was selling.

“Due to recent revelations that have [come] to light, we have decided to liquidate any remaining FTT on our books,” he tweeted.

Bankman-Fried dismissed Zhao’s cryptic concerns as “false rumors” from a competitor, tweeting that FTX and its assets are “fine.”

Bankman-Fried and Zhao are both stars in the crypto world, though Bankman-Fried’s profile has been especially prominent as he’s used his own wealth to bail out struggling crypto firms this year. Over the summer, the 30-year-old entrepreneur engineered at least $1 billion worth of deals to prop up the industry.

Bankman-Fried’s FTX was reportedly weighing going public after hitting a $32 billion valuation, but earlier this year, the CEO told Bloomberg the company would hold off until the IPO environment looked more appealing.

Zhao’s Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, meanwhile, was recently targeted by federal prosecutors seeking records on its anti-money laundering checks, Reuters reported in September.

Prosecutors asked Binance to turn over messages from Zhao and 12 others related to the company’s detection of illegal transactions and recruitment of US customers, Reuters reported. The Justice Department also sought any records with instructions that “documents be destroyed, altered, or removed from Binance’s files” or “transferred from the United States.”

