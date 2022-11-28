Baby product company recalls 10,500 of its stainless steel sippy cups over lead poisoning risk

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

A baby product company has recalled around 10,500 sippy cups and bottles over lead poisoning risks.

Green Sprouts, a North Carolina-based company focused on “natural parenting,” has recalled three products: a stainless steel sippy cup, a stainless steal sippy cup with a straw, and a stainless steel straw bottle. The base of the cups and bottles can break off, exposing a solder dot which contains lead, according to the recall notice.

The bottles and cups were sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores and online at Amazon and Bed, Bath and Beyond, according to the notice.

Seven reports have been made about the bottles’ bases breaking off, revealing the solder dot. The recall was issued by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission in coordination with Green Sprouts on Wednesday.

Lead is toxic if ingested, and can cause lasting health problems, including high blood pressure and increased risk for cardiovascular disease. No injuries from the bottles and cups have been reported.

If you bought one of the recalled bottles, you should immediately take it away from your children and throw it away, the notice urged, and you can contact Green Sprouts directly for a full refund.

In a statement on its website, Green Sprouts said the third-party labs they use for testing did not test the solder dot because it is “inaccessible under normal use.” The lead-containing solder dot creates a vacuum seal between the products’ internal and external steel layers.

“Had we been aware that a component containing lead in these products could become accessible, we wouldn’t have put them on the market,” said the company.

Green Sprouts will no longer use lead for soldering in any of their products, they added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.