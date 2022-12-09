Skip to Content
Americans’ wealth slips further after massive loss in the spring

Americans' wealth continued to slide in the third quarter as stock prices plunged over the summer.
By Tami Luhby, CNN

Americans’ wealth continued to slide in the third quarter as stock prices plunged over the summer.

The net worth of households and nonprofit organizations dropped by $400 billion to $143.3 trillion in the third quarter, according to data from the Federal Reserve released Friday. The value of households’ stocks declined by $1.9 trillion, while their real estate holdings increased in value by $700 billion.

The decline comes after their wealth plummeted more than $6 trillion in the second quarter, which was also driven primarily by a drop in stock prices.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

