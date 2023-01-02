Has your boss recently given you a nice raise so you’ll stay? Are you an employer paying workers more not to quit?

By Tami Luhby, CNN

Workers who stick with the same employers are enjoying the biggest raises in nearly a quarter century.

In November, the median wage growth over the past year for job stayers was 5.5%, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, which began keeping records in 1997.

(Job switchers have had it even better, with a median wage growth of 7.7%.)

CNN wants to hear from workers who recently received hefty pay hikes to entice them to stay at the same company and from employers who are doling out generous raises to retain their staffs.

