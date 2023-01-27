Do you have money tied up in FTX? Share your story

By Allison Morrow and Vanessa Yurkevich, CNN

Before its collapse at the end of 2022, FTX was one of the biggest names in crypto. It boasted endorsements from celebrities like Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen and its name was emblazoned on the Miami Heat’s home arena. Sam Bankman-Fried, its eccentric founder, graced the cover of magazines that hailed him as the Warren Buffett of crypto.

By November, the company was in freefall. It filed for bankruptcy on November 11, leaving more than a million customers’ accounts frozen. Now, FTX and Bankman-Fried are at the center of a massive fraud investigation.

