Olaplex sued for allegedly causing hair loss and bald spots

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Olaplex, a beauty brand favored by TikTok and Instagram influencers, sells hair products that dozens of customers allege caused “serious injury,” according to a lawsuit filed last week. Olaplex denies the claims, saying independent test results prove the allegations to be false.

Nearly 30 women joined together to file a lawsuit against Olaplex on February 9, specifically targeting its No. 0 to No. 9 products. They allege the products caused hair loss, breakage, brittle hair, bald spots and scalp irritation.

Olaplex manufactures a number of hair products that range in price between $30 to $90 and are sold online and popular retailers like Sephora and Ulta.

The customers say in the lawsuit that Olaplex use ingredients that can cause allergic reactions and are banned in Europe. Some plaintiffs claimed that after using the Olaplex’s hair products, their hair was split and broken, thus “causing it to look unkept and as if it were cut with a weedwhacker.” Another said her once-defined curls and waves are now frizzy and “straight-ish.”

In response to the lawsuit, Olaplex said its products “do not cause hair loss or hair breakage” and that its products are “safe and effective.”

“We have publicly released test results from independent third-party laboratories, going above and beyond industry standards, to demonstrate this. We have full confidence and believe in the safety and efficacy of our products,” a company spokesperson said. “There are a wide variety of reasons for hair breakage or hair loss, as medical and scientific experts have publicly stated, including lifestyle, various medical conditions and medications, the aftereffects of Covid, skin conditions and more.”

Olaplex added that it is “prepared to vigorously defend our company, our brand, and our products against these baseless accusations.”

The plaintiffs are seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

