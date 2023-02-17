How has inflation affected your ability to care for your pet?

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

Inflation may be cooling off overall, but the price of pet food, pet products and pet care services remains stubbornly high. What have you encountered in your ongoing care for your dog, cat or other pets? How have your household budget and financial decisions changed as they relate to your pet?

Share your story with CNN. You could be featured in a future article.

