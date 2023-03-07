Ticketmaster crashes again as Eurovision fans rush to snag tickets

By Jessie Gretener and Anna Cooban, CNN

Fans of the Eurovision Song Contest crashed Ticketmaster Tuesday, almost four months after the ticketing website suffered a similar collapse under the weight of huge demand for tickets to Taylor Swift concerts.

According to PA Media, the Eurovision tickets were scheduled to be released at 7 a.m. ET, but ticket buyers were met with a server error message just minutes before the tickets were due to go on sale.

Ticketmaster appeared to be working again after 10 minutes, PA Media reported, with fans able to join a virtual line to buy tickets.

The ticketing site ran into trouble in mid-November when heavy demand for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour snarled the platform, infuriating millions of fans who couldn’t snag tickets.

Unable to resolve the problem, Ticketmaster subsequently canceled the sale of tickets to Swift’s concerts to the general public, citing “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”

The fiasco has prompted US lawmakers to investigate whether Ticketmaster has a monopoly on selling tickets for events, resulting in higher prices for customers.

This year’s Eurovision takes place in May in Liverpool in the United Kingdom on May 13. The United Kingdom came second to Ukraine in last year’s competition, but has agreed to host the event on behalf of that country as it remains embroiled in a war with Russia.

Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

— Samantha Murphy Kelly contributed reporting.

