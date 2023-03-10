Bank run fear: SVB plunges again, leading to calls for a bailout

By Allison Morrow, CNN

SVB Financial Group’s announcement that it needed to sell billions of dollars of assets to make its customers whole continued to send Wall Street into panic mode.

Shares of SVB were halted Friday morning after falling more than 60% in premarket trading. The stock tumbled 60% Thursday.

SVB, a relatively unknown bank outside of Silicon Valley, lends to higher-risk tech startups that are struggling as interest rates rise and venture capital money dries up. The bank partners with nearly half of all venture-backed tech and health care companies in the United States, many of which pulled deposits out of the bank as rising interest rates raised concern that the bank may not be able to get all its customers’ money back if they pulled their deposits en masse.

Essentially dealing with a bank run, SVB told investors it had to sell a portfolio of US Treasuries and $1.75 billion in shares at a loss to cover rapidly declining customer deposits.

That led Wall Street billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman to compare SVB’s situation to Bear Stearns, the first bank to collapse at the start of the 2007-2008 global financial crisis. Ackman said in a series of tweets that SVB may require a bailout and called on the US government to to step in to protect customers’ deposits and prevent damage to the bank’s tech startup clients.

“The risk of failure and deposit losses here is that the next, least well-capitalized bank races a run and fails and the dominoes continue to fall,” Ackman wrote.

Widespread contagion fears may have calmed slightly Friday: Although SVB brought down mainstream bank stocks right along with it Thursday, most other bank stocks stabilized. Still, investors fear SVB’s surprise deposit crisis may not be a one-off event.

SVB’s sudden fall mirrored other risky bets that have gotten exposed in the past year’s market turmoil. Crypto-focused lender Silvergate said Wednesday it is winding down operations and will liquidate the bank after being financially pummeled by turmoil in digital assets.

When interest rates were near zero, large banks scooped up Treasuries and bonds. Now, as the Federal Reserve hikes rates to fight inflation, those bonds are worth much less and banks are sitting on the losses. For SVB, which said it is partnered with nearly half of all venture-backed tech and health care companies, cash-hungry startups are feeling the pinch.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.