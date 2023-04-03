WWE sells itself to UFC

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

World Wrestling Entertainment has been sold to Endeavor Group, the parent company of competitor UFC, to form a new publicly traded company.

The deal values the newly combined company at over $21 billion: UFC is worth $12.1 billion and WWE is valued at $9.3 billion. Endeavor shareholders will own 51% of the newly combined company, while WWE shareholders are getting 49%.

Endeavor, which also owns Hollywood’s biggest talent agency William Morris Endeavor, became the outright owner of the UFC in 2021. Shares of the company are up more than 10% for the year. Revenue for its sports unit, which houses the UFC, grew 20% last year to $1.3 billion thanks in part to increased media rights fees.

Monday’s deal marks the end of WWE as a family-owned business. Vince McMahon bought the company from his father in the early 1980s and has transformed into an entertainment empire with several weekly live events. In 2021, company struck a deal with NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock for a reported $1 billion to air many of its shows.

McMahon, the company’s largest shareholder, was forced to retire as its CEO last year following a hush money and sexual harassment scandal. Following his departure, WWE disclosed multiple expenses that Vince McMahon hadn’t previously reported, totaling $19.6 million. That forced the company to revise its financial statements for 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Although many of the payments are related to the company’s investigation of his alleged sexual misconduct with former employees, Vince McMahon reportedly made undisclosed payments of $5 million to former President Donald Trump’s charity, the Donald J. Trump Foundation, in 2007 and 2009, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reported in July 2022 that McMahon paid more than $12 million to four women to cover up “allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.”

He returned in January as a board member and said he was exploring “strategic alternatives” for its shareholders, including a sale. The WWE made more than $1.29 billion in revenue in 2022 and its shares up more than 30% for the year.

