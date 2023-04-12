Brainard: US banking system is ‘sound’ and ‘stable’

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

The broader US banking system remains sound and stable, but the two regional banks that failed were “poorly managed” and “took unacceptable risks,” White House economic adviser Lael Brainard told CNN’s Poppy Harlow in an interview Wednesday at Semafor’s World Economy Summit in Washington, DC.

Last month, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank triggered a crisis in the US banking sector, roiled financial markets and fueled uncertainty about the potential for negative ripple effects to spread throughout the broader economy.

The US Treasury, in conjunction with the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, intervened after the regional bank failures to ensure bank customers could access all their money and to attempt to stave off future bank runs.

Brainard recently served as Federal Reserve Vice Chair before becoming director of that White House National Economic Council in February.

