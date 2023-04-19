Tesla revenue and profits fall after slashing car prices

By Chris Isidore, CNN

Tesla reported lower first quarter earnings although it met Wall Street expectations for the period.

The company, which has been cutting prices on its electric vehicles, earned $2.9 billion excluding special items, down 22% from a year ago. Lower prices caused revenue to fall $1.3 billion compared to the fourth quarter despite record deliveries, leading to tighter profit margins.

Shares of Tesla, which have rebounded this year after losing 65% of their value in 2022, were down about 4% in after-hours trading following the results.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.