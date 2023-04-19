Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer
By
Published 1:20 PM

Tesla revenue and profits fall after slashing car prices

<i>William West/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>Electric vehicles (EV) line up outside a Tesla dealership in Melbourne
AFP via Getty Images
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Electric vehicles (EV) line up outside a Tesla dealership in Melbourne

By Chris Isidore, CNN

Tesla reported lower first quarter earnings although it met Wall Street expectations for the period.

The company, which has been cutting prices on its electric vehicles, earned $2.9 billion excluding special items, down 22% from a year ago. Lower prices caused revenue to fall $1.3 billion compared to the fourth quarter despite record deliveries, leading to tighter profit margins.

Shares of Tesla, which have rebounded this year after losing 65% of their value in 2022, were down about 4% in after-hours trading following the results.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content