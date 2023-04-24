Skip to Content
First Republic Bank to slash up to a quarter of its workforce

<i>Spencer Platt/Getty Images</i><br/>A person walks past a First Republic bank branch in Manhattan on April 24 in New York City.
A person walks past a First Republic bank branch in Manhattan on April 24 in New York City.

By Nicole Goodkind, CNN

First Republic Bank expects to cut its workforce by 20-25%, the embattled lender said late Monday.

The layoff announcement comes as First Republic reported first-quarter earnings, just weeks after a consortium of banks stepped in with $30 billion to prevent the regional lender from failing.

The bank reported earnings per share of $1.23, coming in higher than analysts’ expectations of $0.85 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

San Francisco-based First Republic reported that year-over-year revenues were down 13.4%. Net interest income, the money a bank makes from charging interest on the loans they give out minus the interest they have to pay to depositors and other lenders, was down 19.4%.

Total deposits were $104.5 billion, well short of analysts’ expectations of $136.7 billion.

First Republic has seen its share price plummet nearly 90% since March 1. The drop comes as investors scrutinize lenders with a high amount of uninsured depositors — a response to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month.

This story is developing and will be updated.

