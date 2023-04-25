UPS flashes a warning sign about the US economy

By Chris Isidore, CNN

UPS says the US economy is slowing down.

America’s largest trucking company said Tuesday that revenue fell 6% in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, as its operating profit fell 22%. Its earnings fell just short of Wall Street forecasts for the period.

“In the first quarter, deceleration in US retail sales resulted in lower volume than we anticipated, and we faced ongoing demand weakness in Asia,” said the company’s earnings statement. “Given current macro conditions, we expect volume to remain under pressure.”

Shares of UPS fell more than 5% in premarket trading on the news.

UPS had already forecast last year that its 2023 profit margin would be tighter after it reported a record profit in 2022. Now it expects full-year earnings to be at the low end of that outlook “due to challenging macro conditions and changes in consumer behavior.”

UPS estimates that it moves 6% of the US gross domestic product in its trucks every day. GDP represents the broadest measure of the US economy.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.