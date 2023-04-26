Norfolk Southern says the toxic train derailment cost it $387 million

By Chris Isidore, CNN

Norfolk Southern said a February derailment that released massive amounts of toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, cost the railroad $387 million. That dragged profit lower by about a third.

The railroad reported it earned $466 million, down from the $703 million it earned in the same quarter a year earlier. Without the charge for the derailment, the railroad said income from rail operations would have totaled $1.1 billion in the quarter, comparable to a year ago.

Revenue at the railroad was up 7% to $3.1 billion.

A derailment on February 3 caused evacuations and massive clean-up efforts in East Palestine. The railroad said it has already committed $30.9 million in compensation and other support to the community. But that is a fraction of the money it continues to make.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.