Tucker Carlson breaks his silence but does not address his departure from Fox News



CNN

By Oliver Darcy, CNN

Tucker Carlson broke his silence on Wednesday evening, posting a short video online after his abrupt firing from Fox News earlier in the week, but did not directly address his departure from the network nor his future.

The right-wing media extremist didn’t say much in the rambling two-minute message, but he offered critical commentary on the state of television news, bashing the debates that occur on air as “unbelievably stupid” and “completely irrelevant.”

“In five years, we won’t even remember that we had them,” Carlson said. “Trust me as someone who has participated.”

Carlson concluded the video with an opaque message, “Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some. And that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope.”

“See you soon,” Carlson added.

The message was notably posted just after the 8 p.m. ET hour, Carlson’s old Fox News time slot.

Without Carlson, Fox News has seen its ratings dip during the hour. On Tuesday, the right-wing network delivered its worst ratings in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic for a non-holiday Tuesday audience in the 8pm hour since before the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Fox News announced earlier in the week that the network and Carlson had severed ties.

The decision to part ways with Carlson was made Friday evening by Fox Corporation chief executive Lachlan Murdoch and Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott, a person familiar with the matter said.

Carlson was informed of the decision on Monday morning, a second person familiar with the matter said.

The announcement came one week after Fox News settled a monster defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million over the network’s dissemination of election lies. The lawsuit had exposed Carlson disparaging colleagues. A lawsuit filed in March by his now-fired top booker, Abby Grossberg, also included a number of allegations of sexism on his show.

Fox has not publicly commented on Carlson’s departure other than to say, “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

– CNN’s Marshall Cohen contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.