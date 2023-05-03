Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer
By
Published 3:28 AM

The Fed lifts rates by a quarter point


CNN

By Bryan Mena, CNN

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter point Wednesday, the tenth rate hike since the central bank started its battle against inflation last March.

The move comes amid ongoing fragility in the banking sector triggered partly by higher interest rates, and following the collapse of three regional banks.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

cnn

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content