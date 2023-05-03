The Fed lifts rates by a quarter point



By Bryan Mena, CNN

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter point Wednesday, the tenth rate hike since the central bank started its battle against inflation last March.

The move comes amid ongoing fragility in the banking sector triggered partly by higher interest rates, and following the collapse of three regional banks.

