Western Alliance stock falls 53% after reports that the bank is exploring a sale

By Krystal Hur, CNN

Shares of Western Alliance Bank tumbled 53% Thursday on reports that the regional bank is the latest to explore a potential sale.

The Financial Times, citing two anonymous sources, reported Thursday that the Arizona-based bank is exploring strategic options.

Western Alliance denied the reports.

“This story is absolutely false, there is no truth to this,” a spokesperson for hte bank told CNN in an email.

Shares of the regional lender are down about 77% for the year, and currently trade at about $13.78 a share.

Western Alliance is the latest regional lender to explore options for a lifeline after PacWest Bank said Thursday that it is exploring “all strategic options” after its share price plunged over 50% on Wednesday.

“In accordance with normal practices the company and its board of directors continuously review strategic options,” PacWest said in a statement Wednesday. “Recently, the company has been approached by several potential partners and investors — discussions are ongoing. The company will continue to evaluate all options to maximize shareholder value.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

CNN Newsource

