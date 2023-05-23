‘Go to hell, Shell.’ Climate protests disrupt oil company’s shareholder meeting

By Hanna Ziady, CNN

London (CNN) — Chaotic scenes unfolded at Shell’s annual shareholder meeting Tuesday as climate activists stormed the venue, calling for the oil company to be “shut down” and accusing it of “killing” the planet.

Videos posted by journalists to Twitter showed protesters attempting to climb onto the stage in scuffles with security staff, some of whom stood between the protesters and Shell’s top executives and directors. Security eventually had to physically remove activists one by one.

A video posted by Follow This, an activist investor group, showed a cluster of attendees standing up and singing “Go to hell, Shell, and don’t you come back no more” to the tune of Hit the Road Jack by Ray Charles.

The demonstrations delayed the meeting by more than an hour, according to a Shell spokesperson.

“We respect people’s right to express their point of view and welcome any constructive engagement on our strategy and the energy transition. However, yet again protesters have shown that they are not interested in constructive engagement,” the spokesperson added in a statement shared with CNN.

About a fifth of shareholders at the meeting voted in favor of a resolution to force the company to set reduction targets for its “scope 3 emissions” that align with the goals of the Paris climate agreement, which aims to limit global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Scope 3 emissions are those that arise from the use of Shell’s products, including emissions from products made with the fossil fuels extracted by the company.

As it stands, Shell’s targets for 2030 relate only to the carbon intensity of the products it itself sells. That means the company’s overall emissions could still grow as a result of increased oil and gas production, even if it reduces the average emissions per product, according to Follow This, which put forward the resolution.

“Shell’s current targets will not lead to large-scale absolute emissions reductions by 2030,” the group said in a statement.

The Shell spokesperson added: “Shell has a clear target to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 and we believe our climate targets are aligned with the more ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement on climate change.”

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

