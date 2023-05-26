JPMorgan is cutting about 500 jobs

By Matt Egan, CNN

(CNN) — JPMorgan Chase is letting go of about 500 employees this week across the bank, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Friday.

The layoffs, first reported by CNBC, are taking place company-wide but will focus mostly on technology and operations, JPMorgan said.

A JPMorgan spokesperson said the company regularly reviews its business and customer needs and continues to hire in other areas. The bank has more than 13,000 total job openings and employs nearly 300,000 people.

The news comes just a day after JPMorgan informed about 1,000 First Republic Bank employees that they will no longer have jobs. JPMorgan acquired most of First Republic earlier this month after the San Francisco-based regional bank was seized by the government.

