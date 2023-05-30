US home prices rose in March for the second month in a row

By Anna Bahney, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — US home prices rose slightly in March, showing a continuing recovery, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index, released Tuesday.

It’s the second month in a row that prices have increased, after an increase in February that snapped a seven-month streak of month-over-month declines.

After seasonal adjustment, the national index posted a month-over-month increase of 0.4%. Both the 10-City and 20-City composites posted increases, too. Before seasonal adjustment, the National Index posted a 1.3% month-over-month increase.

“The modest increases in home prices we saw a month ago accelerated in March 2023,” said Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI.

Prices are rising on a year-over-year basis, although the amount of that price growth has been getting smaller for the past several months. Home prices went up 0.7% in March from the year before, down from 2.1% in the previous month.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.