The number of available US jobs surged in April, complicating the Fed’s strategy

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

Minneapolis (CNN) — The number of available jobs in the United States unexpectedly rose in April, bucking economists’ predictions after a three-month stretch of declines.

Job openings climbed to 10.1 million in April from 9.745 million the month before, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Economists were expecting 9.375 million job openings, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.