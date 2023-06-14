FAA finalizes rule to beef up cockpit security on new planes

By Gregory Wallace

(CNN) — New airliners will soon be required to have a second barrier between the passenger cabin and cockpit.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it has finalized a rule requiring extra security for cockpits of newly-manufactured commercial aircraft. The secondary cockpit barrier rule will apply to passenger planes manufactured starting in the summer of 2025.

The barrier, which may look more like a gate than a hardened door, will be locked into place when the cockpit door is opened during flight – such as to allow pilots to access the lavatory. Airlines currently use procedures like blocking the door with a beverage cart or stationing a flight attendant in the front of the plane.

Airline pilots have pushed for this security device since 9/11, as well as advocating for a wider barrier requirement that would cover passenger and cargo aircraft currently flying. Lawmakers are considering whether to require the retrofitting of secondary barriers on airliners currently flying as part of a broad FAA policy bill.

The largest union representing pilots said the rule comes “after years of needless delay.” Jason Ambrosi, president of the Air Line Pilots Association, said in a statement that “ensuring that no terrorist—domestic or international—breaches another aircraft flight deck door again should be one of this nation’s highest security priorities.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.