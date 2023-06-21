Nintendo Direct teases a Princess Peach game for Switch

By Michael Nam, CNN Business

New York (CNN) — Princess Peach, the iconic video game damsel-in-distress, is getting her own Nintendo Switch adventure — sans Super Mario.

The Japanese video game giant made the surprise brief announcement of its untitled project during its latest Nintendo Direct stream Wednesday, teasing some cinematics and gameplay that showed the heroine moving through a theatrical-stage-like environment, fighting enemies and magically transforming her pink dress to a white one.

Another Mario second banana, his brother Luigi, also got some tantalizing stream time with a remake of his Nintendo 3DS game, “Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon,” originally released a decade ago.

There was little other information provided other than that the two titles would be dropping some time in 2024, according to the hosts, Nintendo executives Shinya Takahashi and Yoshiaki Koizumi.

The pair also showed off a parade of more classic brands:

“Sonic Superstars,” a new game featuring the speedy hedgehog and friends

A remake of “Super Mario RPG” originally for the Super Nintendo console

The alien herding game “Pikmin 4”

The world’s greatest coffee-drinking, mystery-solver in “Detective Pikachu Returns”

And a brand new game for the iconic plumber protagonist titled “Super Mario Bros. Wonder” that brings the series back to its roots.

Some lesser-known titles announced that might intrigue Switch owners include “Palia,” a free-to-play multiplayer community simulator coming this holiday season; “Silent Hope,” an action role-playing fantasy game slated for October; “MythForce,” an action role-playing game inspired by Saturday morning cartoon styles; and “Head Bangers: Rhythm Royale,” a multiplayer collection of musical mini-games featuring pigeons, dropping on Halloween.

