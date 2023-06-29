Mortgage rates jump higher: 30-year fixed rises to 6.7%

By Anna Bahney, Alicia Wallace and Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — The housing market showed clear signs of slowing, according to new data released on Thursday.

Mortgage rates climbed this week after three weeks of declines, according to the latest survey from Freddie Mac. Separately, a report from the National Association of Realtors showed that pending home sales dropped much more than expected in May.

Rising mortgage rates

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.71% in the week ending June 29, up from 6.67% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 5.70%.

Mortgage rates have remained over 5% for all but one week during the past year and even went as high as 7.08%, last reached in November.

“Despite affordability headwinds, homebuyers have adjusted and driven new home sales to its highest level in more than a year,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “New home sales have rebounded more robustly than the resale market due to a marginally greater supply of new construction. The improved demand has led to a firming of prices, which have now increased for several months in a row.”

The average mortgage rate is based on mortgage applications that Freddie Mac receives from thousands of lenders across the country. The survey includes only borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit.

The US housing market has been on a wild ride in the past two years: Home sales and prices soared in the recovery from the pandemic; but then as mortgage rates jumped, closings plummeted and prices started coming back to Earth.

Mortgage rates have ticked down in recent weeks, and the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.67% in the week ending June 22.

Pending home sales fall in May

US pending home sales dropped more than expected in May, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors.

The index shrank 2.7% from April, to 76.5 in May. Economists were expecting a drop of 0.5%, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

The pending home sales index is a forward-looking indicator based on signed contracts to buy a home rather than final sales, which are accounted for in the existing home sales index.

With May’s tumble and a downward revision to April’s previously steady reading, the index has now declined for three consecutive months.

Year over year, pending transactions were down 22.2%. All four US regions saw year-over-year declines in transactions.

“Despite sluggish pending contract signings, the housing market is resilient with approximately three offers for each listing,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun, “The lack of housing inventory continues to prevent housing demand from being fully realized.”

An index reading of 100 is equal to the average level of contract activity during 2001, which was the first year to be examined by the NAR. By coincidence, the volume of existing home sales in 2001 fell between 5 million to 5.5 million, a range considered normal for the current US population.

