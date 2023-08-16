More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire and burn hazards

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

(CNN) — Chinese home appliance manufacturer Gree is recalling 1.56 million humidifiers for fire and burn hazards, including reports of 23 units catching on fire, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday.

Along with the fires, consumers reported 688 overheating incidents and $168,000 in property damage, according to the CPSC.

The recall includes 42 models of dehumidifiers manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014 with numerous brand names, including Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze.

The CPSC listed the recalled model numbers, which are printed on back, front, or side of the unit, on its website.

These dehumidifiers retailed at big box retailers including Home Depot, Lowe’s, Menards, Sam’s Club, Sears, Walmart.

The CPSC said to immediately unplug the dehumidifiers and contact Gree for a refund.

“The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep,” the CPSC said.

