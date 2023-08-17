Walmart’s sales are surging

By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business

New York (CNN) — Target and Home Depot are slumping. But more shoppers are heading to Walmart for groceries and essentials.

Walmart (WMT)’s sales at stores open for at least a year grew 6.4% last quarter from a year ago, including a 24% increase in online sales. Walmart (WMT) said its grocery sales increased by high-single digits last quarter.

The company raised its outlook for the remainder of the year, a signal it expects its strong run to continue.

Walmart’s stock rose 2% during pre-market trading.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.