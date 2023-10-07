No jackpot winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, historic prize has now grown to an estimated $1.55 billion

By Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — The already historic Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.55 billion after there was no big winner in Saturday night’s drawing, leaving the third largest prize in the game’s history still up for grabs.

If the jackpot is won in the next drawing on Monday, a lucky player would have the option to claim a $679.8 million cash prize before tax, according to Powerball’s website.

The jackpot rolled for a 34th time Saturday, with no winners for the $1.4 billion jackpot. The prize would have been the fifth largest US lottery jackpot.

There have been no grand prize winners since July 19, when a single ticket sold in California nabbed a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

While no ticket matched all six numbers to claim the big prize Saturday, there were still some big winners.

Multiple tickets matched five numbers to win $1 million prizes in California, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin. Another two tickets, sold in Iowa and Maine, nabbed $2 million prizes each because their holders activated a “power play” multiplier, Powerball said.

The jackpot crossed the billion-dollar mark on September 30, marking the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes, according to Powerball.

Overall, your odds of winning a Powerball prize of any amount are 1 in 24.9, the lottery says. But the chances of winning a grand prize are exceedingly slim at 1 in 292.2 million.

The largest ever Powerball Jackpot was a $2.04 billion prize won November 2022 in California, followed by a $1.586 billion jackpot won in January 2016.

