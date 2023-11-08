Skip to Content
Tentative deal reached to avert walkouts at half of Vegas casinos set to strike

By Chris Isidore, CNN

New York (CNN) — A tentative labor deal has been reached between the Culinary Union and Caesar’s Entertainment to avert a potential strike at nine casinos along the Las Vegas Strip, although nine other casinos still face possible walkouts come Friday morning.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

