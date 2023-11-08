Tentative deal reached to avert walkouts at half of Vegas casinos set to strike

By Chris Isidore, CNN

New York (CNN) — A tentative labor deal has been reached between the Culinary Union and Caesar’s Entertainment to avert a potential strike at nine casinos along the Las Vegas Strip, although nine other casinos still face possible walkouts come Friday morning.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.