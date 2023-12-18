Vans, North Face owner said a cyberattack is disrupting its ability to fulfill orders

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — A cyberattack last week at VF Corp., which owns a number of clothing brands including the North Face, Vans and Timberland, is hampering its ability to fulfill orders ahead of Christmas.

The company had said it “detected unauthorized occurrences” on its information technology systems, which disrupted its “business operations by encrypting some IT systems, and stole data from the company, including personal data,” VF Corp. revealed Monday in a regulatory filing.

Portions of the company’s IT systems are operational both at its retail stores and online, and its brands’ websites are operating to allow customers to buy products. However, VF Corp. said that it’s still “experiencing certain operational disruptions,” including the ability to fulfill orders.

Shoppers will notice a warning sign on its brands’ websites about “logistical disruptions” that are affecting delivery dates.

“The company, along with its external cybersecurity experts, continues to work diligently to respond to and mitigate the impact from the incident, and has notified and is cooperating with federal law enforcement,” VF Corp. said in the filing.

VF Corp., which also owns Supreme, Dickies, Jansport and Eastpak, warned that the cyberattack would have a “material impact” on its business until it’s fixed.

Shares of VF Corp. (VFC) were down nearly 6% in early trading.

