Prices fell last month for the first time since April 2020

New York (CNN) — Last month, for the first time since April 2020, prices fell on a monthly basis.

US inflation slowed further in November, and consumer spending continued to outpace expectations, according to a closely watched report released Friday by the Commerce Department.

November’s Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, a comprehensive measure of prices US households pay for goods and services, declined 0.1% from the month before, bringing the annual inflation rate to 2.6%. It’s the first time the headline PCE index went negative on a monthly basis since early in the pandemic.

The Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge — the “core” Personal Consumption Expenditures price index that excludes energy and food prices — also cooled to 3.2% for the year ended in November. That’s a step back from October’s annual increase of 3.4% and a step closer to the central bank’s 2% target rate.

Economists were expecting core inflation to rise by 0.2% from the month before and for an annual increase of 3.4%, according to consensus estimates on FactSet.

Consumer spending increased 0.2% from the month before. Economists had expected it to remain flat.

