4.8 million BlendJet portable blenders recalled due to fire and laceration hazards

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — A popular line of portable blenders could pose a danger to customers, and the brand is asking owners to stop using them immediately, because they can catch fire or slash people.

BlendJet is voluntary recalling 4.8 million of its BlendJet2 blenders, according to statements from the company and U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The blenders have been sold previously by Amazon, Target, Costco and Walmart, according to their respective websites.

According to the company, “BlendJet 2’s currently for sale are NOT impacted by the recall.”

In its recall notice the company said, “earlier versions of the BlendJet2 have a risk of the blender overheating or the blender blades breaking off. You should immediately stop using the recalled blender.”

“The recalled blenders can overheat or catch fire and the blender blades can break off, posing fire and laceration hazards to consumers,” said CPSC.

“BlendJet will provide owners of affected units who register with a free replacement base unit (and matching lid) for their portable blender,” said its recall notice. Costco said its customers could alternatively return their blender for a full refund.

To check if a blender is included in the voluntary recall, consumers should visit http://snlookup.blendjet.com/

