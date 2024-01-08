Fourth round of documents from lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein unsealed

By Samantha Delouya and Lauren del Valle, CNN

(CNN) — The fourth round of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile who died in jail before he could face trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, were publicly released Monday morning.

The latest release of 17 unsealed documents follows thousands of pages already unsealed last week – with the final documents expected to be finished releasing today.

The unsealed documents are part of a 2015 civil defamation suit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an American woman who claimed Epstein sexually abused her as a minor and that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, aided in the abuse. The unsealing this week stems from a December 18 court order from the judge overseeing the lawsuit, a response to media’s legal efforts to publicly release the documents.

The documents in total, including material yet to be unsealed, are expected to include nearly 200 names, including some of Epstein’s accusers, prominent businesspeople, politicians and potentially more.

Most of the latest batch of documents contained previously revealed information, though additional documents are expected to be released on Monday.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

