Netflix’s ad-based plan hits 23 million active monthly users

New York (CNN) — Netflix’s ad-supported tier has hit more than 23 million monthly active users, Amy Reinhard, the streaming service’s president of advertising, said Wednesday.

That’s about an 8 million increase in roughly two months; the streaming giant announced it had 15 million global monthly active users in November 2023.

“We’re very fortunate to be able to take a long-term perspective on this,” Reinhard said at the Variety Entertainment Summit at the consumer tech conference CES. Variety first reported the Netflix figure.

“Scaling our business is absolutely our biggest priority right now, but we want to make sure we’re doing that in a meaningful way for the members,” she said.

In an October 2023 letter to shareholders, Netflix said its ads plan membership grew almost 70% quarter-over-quarter and that about a third of its new signups were ad-based in the countries that had the service.

“We remain very optimistic about our long run opportunity in this very big market,” Netflix said in the letter.

Netflix launched its ad-based plan in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain and the UK in 2022. The standard plan with ads costs $6.99 a month in the US.

Netflix runs 10, 20 and 60 second ads, the company said in a November release.

