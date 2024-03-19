Trader Joe’s recalls some cashews in 16 states due to salmonella risk

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Trader Joe’s is recalling select cashews from stores in 16 states because they may be contaminated with salmonella, the specialty grocer said Sunday.

The affected 50% Less Salt Roasted and Salted Whole Cashews are sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington.

Only four lots are recalled, Trader Joe’s said. Packages that are best before February 21, 2025; March 1 2025; March 8 2025; and March 10, 2025 are affected.

The California-based, privately-owned grocer, which operates more than 500 stores in 43 states, said no illnesses have been reported yet. Customers who bought the affected products should throw them away or return to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund.

Earlier this month, 61,000 pounds of the brand’s popular steamed chicken soup dumplings were recalled due to possible contamination with hard plastic from a permanent marker. Last year, Trader Joe’s issued a cookie recall because some cookies because might contain rocks.

