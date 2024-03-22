Mega Millions jackpot climbs to an estimated $1.1 billion after no grand prize winner Friday

By Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — With no winner of the Mega Millions jackpot Friday, the grand prize for Tuesday’s drawing grew past the billion-dollar mark, according to the lottery.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday night – an estimated $1.1 billion – marks the first time in seven months that the jackpot prize has topped $1 billion and only the sixth time in less than six years that the Mega Millions jackpot hit that threshold, according to the lottery.

Friday’s winning numbers were: 3, 8, 31, 35, 44 and Mega Ball 16.

While there was no big winner Friday, five tickets matched five of the numbers to win the game’s $1 million prize, Mega Millions said. Another player in Virginia won $3 million by activating the Megaplier, according to the lottery.

If the jackpot is won next Tuesday, it would be the fifth largest prize in the history of the game, according to the lottery.

In August 2023, $1.602 billion was won by a ticket that was purchased in Neptune Beach, Florida, according to the Mega Millions Jackpot history. It was the largest the jackpot prize ever won.

There has not been a Mega Millions jackpot winner since December 2023, when a prize of $394 million was snagged by two players in California. Mega Millions’ five largest jackpots all exceeded $1 billion, the lottery said.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.