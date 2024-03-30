The winning numbers for an estimated $935 million Powerball jackpot have been drawn

By Dalia Faheid, CNN

(CNN) — The winning numbers for Saturday’s estimated $935 million Powerball jackpot, which would be the fifth-largest prize in the history of the game, have been drawn.

Saturday’s winning numbers are: 33, 13, 50, 12, 52 with a Powerball of 23.

This is the first Powerball jackpot to surpass $900 million this year, according to the lottery. The $935 million Powerball jackpot in play Saturday jumped from $865 million after no tickets matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing.

A jackpot winner in Saturday’s drawing can choose to receive the money in annuitized payments or take a lump sum estimated at $452.3 million.

While the jackpot wasn’t won in the last drawing on Wednesday, three tickets won $1 million each by matching the first five numbers. Those tickets were sold in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas, according to the Powerball website.

Powerball’s grand prize was last won in January, when a ticket in Michigan scored a $842.4 million jackpot. Since then, 37 consecutive drawings have taken place without a jackpot winner, according to Powerball.

The largest Powerball jackpot – and the largest US lottery prize – ever won was $2.04 billion by a ticket purchased in California in November 2022, according to the lottery.

Saturday’s estimated $935 million jackpot would rank fifth on Powerball’s all-time prize list. Ranking second through fourth are $1.765 billion (one ticket in California; 2023); $1.586 billion (three tickets, 2016); and $1.08 billion (one ticket in California, 2023).

Winning the Powerball jackpot means a ticket matched all five white balls plus the red Powerball. The odds of winning any prize in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET in Tallahassee, Florida.

