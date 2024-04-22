Tensions are so high at Columbia ahead of Passover that all classes will be virtual today

By Matt Egan, CNN

(CNN) — Officials at Columbia University, facing surging tensions on campus that have raised safety concerns, have announced all classes will be virtual on Monday as Passover begins.

Columbia President Minouche Shafik said in a statement the decision was made to “deescalate the rancor and give us all a chance to consider next steps.”

The move underscores how tense the situation has become at the Ivy League school and the enormous challenge facing Shafik to get the situation under control.

Shafik has faced new calls for her resignation, and a rabbi linked to the university even urged Jewish students to stay home due to concerns about their safety.

As pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus stretched into their fifth day, Columbia announced Sunday that students will have the option to attend classes virtually on Monday due to “campus activity.” Passover, a major Jewish holiday, is set to begin Monday evening.

The White House, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams all weighed in over the weekend, denouncing calls for violence against Jews.

Adams said he was “horrified and disgusted with the antisemitism spewed at and around” Columbia and said the New York Police Department “will not hesitate to arrest anyone” found to be breaking the law.

The crisis at Columbia amounts to a massive test for Shafik, who took the helm of the university less than a year ago.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, the New York Republican and frequent critic of Ivy League schools, called for Shafik to immediately step down.

“It is crystal clear that Columbia University -previously a beacon of academic excellence founded by Alexander Hamilton – needs new leadership,” Stefanik said in a statement on Sunday.

Following a disastrous hearing on campus antisemitism before Congress in December, the presidents of Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania came under enormous pressure and both resigned.

Shafik testified to the﻿ House Education Committee on the same subject last Wednesday, and the protests on campus have escalated in the days since, prompting Republican committee chair Rep. Virginia Foxx to warn university leaders of consequences if they do not rein in the protests.

“Columbia’s continued failure to restore order and safety promptly to campus constitutes a major breach of the University’s Title VI obligations, upon which federal financial assistance is contingent, and which must immediately be rectified,” Foxx wrote in a letter.

As Passover begins Monday, Jewish student organizations have increased security for their upcoming events and services.

Police will be present at the Kraft Center, a Jewish cultural center shared by Columbia and Barnard College, throughout Passover, and students will be able to get walking escorts to and from the building starting Monday, according to an email from Brian Cohen, the center’s executive director.

Chabad, another Jewish organization at the university, said they are still planning on hosting Passover celebrations but have hired additional security to protect students.

A university spokesperson said in a statement that the safety of Columbia’s community is “our number one priority.”

“We are acting on concerns we are hearing from our Jewish student﻿s and are providing additional support and resources to ensure that our community remains safe,” the statement added.

