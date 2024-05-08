Rat parts found in sliced white bread in Japan, sparking recall

By Chris Lau and Himari Semans, CNN

Tokyo (CNN) — A major Japanese food supplier has recalled more than 100,000 packs of a popular brand of sliced white bread after rat parts were found inside some loaves.

The latest scare adds to a raft of food safety scandals plaguing Asia’s second biggest economy, which has a longstanding reputation for the reliability of its food exports.

In a statement on Wednesday, Pasco Shikishima Corporation said it was investigating how parts of “a small animal” found its way into two packets of sliced bread, adding that no one has fallen sick so far after consuming the product.

It later confirmed to CNN that the remains belonged to a rat.

They were found in a batch of white “chojuku” bread — or super fermented bread, known for its extra chewy texture — manufactured by a factory based in western Tokyo prefecture, according to the company.

“We will recall the products below that were produced on the same factory line and halt the line in question in the meantime to determine the cause and implement countermeasures,” it said in the statement, adding that the recall involves some 104,000 packs.

“We express our sincere gratitude for your exceptional choice of our products,” it said.

The recalled product is not sold overseas, a company spokesperson told CNN.

White bread is a staple for many Japanese people when they feel like a Western-style meal, or “yoshoku,” as an alternative to traditional Japanese food.

Founded in 1920, Pasco is a major supplier of baked goods that employs more than 3,700 staff at 12 factories across the country.

The recall is not the only food scare to have hit Japan in recent years.

In March, Japanese health authorities ordered the withdrawal of three dietary supplements produced by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, a major drug maker, following the deaths of several users. More than 100 others were hospitalized.

Last August, food supplier Warabeya Nichiyo disclosed two instances of cockroaches being found inside its rice balls that were sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Saitama, north of Tokyo, according to Reuters.

Some of the fast food chains selling the country’s famous beef rice bowls and sushi were also subject to what was dubbed “food terrorism” pranks carried out by people licking shared soy sauce bottles or eating communal ginger with used chopsticks.

Pasco’s recall has drawn a flurry of comments on social media from patrons torn between their love of the company’s products and shock from the discovery.

One affected customer wrote on X: “I was thinking whether I should put it in the freezer for the expiration date when I got the news … I used to like the chojuku the best.”

Some took sarcastic aim at the company by referencing an advertisement for the bread.

The 15-second commercial, released months ago, features a family excitingly declaring their love of good toast as breakfast, accompanied by a voice-over saying: “We put nothing unnecessary in it.”

“⁠I love chojuku bread. It is safe and contains no unnecessary ingredients. I also use it for my child’s baby food,” another person wrote on X.

“I bet it tastes good for small animals too,” the user said.

