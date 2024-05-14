US wholesale inflation just hit its highest rate in a year

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — Wholesale inflation picked up in April to its highest rate in a year, as price hikes continue to weigh on American businesses and hamstring the Federal Reserve’s plans to cut interest rates.

The Producer Price Index, which measures the change in prices that manufacturers pay to suppliers, was 2.2% for the 12 months ended in April, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Tuesday.

That gain is higher than what was seen in March, which was downwardly revised from 2.1% to 1.8%.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.5%, a faster pace than March’s 0.1% loss (also downwardly revised).

While higher energy costs (up 2% in April) pushed goods prices higher, services inflation is what drove the overall PPI higher. Nearly three-quarters of the April monthly gain was attributable to price hikes seen by producers of services, according to the report.

PPI captures average price shifts before they reach consumers and serves as a potential bellwether for retail-level inflation in the months ahead.

April’s data, however, shows that activity upstream is looking a bit choppy.

Even when excluding the volatile components of food and energy, “core” PPI accelerated instead of slowing as economists had anticipated.

The core index was up 2.4% for the 12 months ended in April — the highest annual rate since August of last year. On a monthly basis, core shot up 0.5%. March’s core PPI was revised down to show that prices fell 0.1% from March and rose 2.1% annually.

The latest wholesale data is landing a day before an even more critical read on the state of inflation in the US: The Consumer Price Index for April will be released Wednesday morning.

This story is developing and will be updated.

