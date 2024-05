By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

New York (CNN) — Red Lobster, which brought affordable shrimp and lobster to middle-class America and grew to become the largest seafood restaurant chain in the world, has filed for bankruptcy.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

