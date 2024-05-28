Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer

Americans are feeling better about the economy for the first time in four months

<i>Scott Olson/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Americans are feeling better about the economy
Scott Olson/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource
Americans are feeling better about the economy
By
Published 7:35 AM

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Americans’ attitudes toward the economy improved this month for the first time since March, thanks to better perceptions of the job market.

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index for this month climbed to a reading of 102, up from 97.5 in April. Americans of all age groups felt better about the economy, the survey noted. That’s after consumer confidence declined in each of the prior three months.

“Consumers’ assessment of current business conditions was slightly less positive than last month. However, the strong labor market continued to bolster consumers’ overall assessment of the present situation,” Dana Peterson, chief economist at The Conference Board, said in a release.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content