US home prices hit another record high in March

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington (CNN) — US home prices reached a record high in March, reflecting the housing market’s persistent affordability crisis.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index, a measure of home prices across the country, jumped 6.5% in March from a year earlier to a record high. On a monthly basis, the index climbed a seasonally adjusted 1.3% in March.

“This month’s report boasts another all-time high,” said Brian Luke, head of commodities, real and digital assets, at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “We’ve witnessed records repeatedly break in both stock and housing markets over the past year.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.