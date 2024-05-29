Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer

Cleveland Fed taps Goldman Sachs veteran Beth Hammack as new president

By
Published 7:54 AM

By Bryan Mena and Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

Washington (CNN) — The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland announced Wednesday that Beth M. Hammack will be its next president and chief executive officer after current president Loretta Mester retires at the end of June.

Hammack, 52, joins the Cleveland Fed after three decades at Goldman Sachs. She is slated to vote on monetary policy decisions as of August 21, when her term officially starts. For the July meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, Cleveland Fed Vice President Mark S. Meder will be voting.

The central bank is currently mulling when to begin cutting interest rates after raising them to a two-decade high last summer. Inflation stalled earlier this year, which prompted the Fed to delay the timing of its first rate cut, but weaker-than-expected figures on employment and spending thrust rate cuts back into the conversation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content