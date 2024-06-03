Rupert Murdoch marries Elena Zhukova in vineyard wedding

By Eva Rothenberg, CNN

New York (CNN) — Right-wing media mogul Rupert Murdoch tied the knot Saturday for the fifth time, according to British tabloid newspaper the Sun.

The Sun, which is owned by Murdoch, released photos of the 93-year-old Australian billionaire alongside his 67-year-old wife, retired molecular biologist Elena Zhukova, at his vineyard in Bel-Air, California, where the ceremony took place.

Zhukova is the mother of Russian American art collector Dasha Zhukova, the former wife of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Murdoch sat for decades at the helm of Fox Corporation and News Corp, two media companies with outlets that include the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and Fox News.

Murdoch, who has a net worth of $9.77 billion according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, announced in November 2023 he would step down as chairman of both organizations, handing the reins over to his son Lachlan. Murdoch at the time maintained he would continue an “active role” in News Corp and still serves in the capacity of chairman emeritus of the two companies.

He began dating Zhukova last summer, according to the New York Times. The couple announced their engagement in March.

Murdoch was most recently married to former supermodel Jerry Hall. The couple divorced in 2022.

In March 2023, Murdoch proposed to Ann Lesley Smith but the engagement was called off two weeks later.

