Red Lobster closings: These are the locations it wants to shut down

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Red Lobster wants to close several dozen more restaurants following its bankruptcy, and it has identified which ones are in danger of shutting down if the court approves its plan.

The chain, which brought affordable shrimp and lobster to middle-class America and grew to become the largest seafood restaurant chain in the world, filed for bankruptcy last month.

Red Lobster said that it had more than $1 billion in debt and less than $30 million in cash on hand. It plans to sell its business to its lenders, and in turn, it will receive financing to stay afloat. Part of its plan is to close some locations of its nearly 600 restaurants in the meantime.

A few weeks prior to its bankruptcy, it abruptly closed around 50 locations across the United States. The new list of locations in danger of closing was revealed in court filings last week, and all could be shuttered if they can’t renegotiate their leases.

The list below, which also includes its iconic Times Square location, contains some restaurants that have already closed in May.

Alabama

– 2620 McFarland Blvd. E, Tuscaloosa

Arizona

– 2500 S. Beulah Blvd., Flagstaff

– 7921 W. Bell Rd., Peoria

– 2810 North 75th Ave., Phoenix

– 5061 North Oracle Road, Tucson

– 1521 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Yuma

Arkansas

– 3885 N Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

– 7401 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith

– 4500 Central Avenue, Hot Springs

– 8407 W. Markham Street, Little Rock

California

– 6231 Sunrise Blvd, Citrus Heights

– 503 E. Calaveras Blvd., Milpitas

– 928 W. Huntington Ave., Monrovia

– 4095 Century Blvd, Pittsburg

– 1720 N Main Street, Salinas

– 195 E. Hospitality Lane, San Bernardino

– 2040 Aborn Road, San Jose

– 2283 W. March Lane, Stockton

– 1180 Admiral Callaghan Lane, Vallejo

Colorado

– 4925 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

– 3301 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

– 2885 23rd Ave, Greeley

– 3306 N Elizabeth Street, Pueblo

Connecticut

– 320 Universal Drive North, North Haven

Delaware

– 309 Rocky Run Parkway, Talleyville

Florida

– 340 West SR 436, Altamonte Springs

– 2475 Highway 27 South, Clermont

– 26320 U.S. 19th North, Clearwater

– 2000 University Dr., Coral Springs

– 5950 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

– 3801 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

– 326 Miracle Strip Pkwy S.W., Fort Walton Beach

– 5690 Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee

– 6638 Lake Worth Road, Lake Worth

– 3706 North Road 98, Lakeland

– 10010 US Highway 441, Leesburg

– 2355 W. New Haven Ave., Melbourne

– 215 E Merritt Island Causeway, Merritt Island

– 11550 SW 88th St., Miami

– 13300 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami

– 32 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park

– 617 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando

– 9892 International Drive, Orlando

– 8003 Golden Sky Lane, Orlando

– 5110 N 9th Ave., Pensacola

– 8909 US Highway 19, Port Richey

– 2328 Commercial Way, Spring Hill

– 6151 34th Street North, St. Petersburg

– 11601 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa

– 3830 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages

– 2201 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., West Palm Beach

Georgia

– 2679 Adams Farm Dr., Columbus

– 6550 Tara Blvd, Jonesboro

– 700 Shorter Ave., Rome

– 2579 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna

Illinois

– 1604 N. State Road, Route 50, Bourbonnais

– 1901 N. Prospect Ave., Champaign

Indiana

– 1900 S. US 31 By-Pass, Kokomo

– 4353 Franklin Street, Michigan City

– 5400 National Road East, Richmond

Iowa

– 1100 Buckeye Ave., Ames

Kansas

– 9475 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park

– 1915 S Wanamaker Road, Topeka

Kentucky

– 4639 Outer Loop, Louisville

– 5151 Hinkleville Road, Paducah

Maryland

– 2314 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

Michigan

– 4109 Wilder Road, Bay City

– 3920 28th St., SE Kentwood

– 479 Telegraph Road, Waterford

Minnesota

– 1951 American Blvd. West, Bloomington

– 8900 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley

Mississippi

– 895 Barnes Crossing Road, Tupelo

Missouri

– 12235 Saint Charles Rock Rd, Bridgeton

– 3885 N Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

– 4328 Noland Rd, Independence

– 3131 Range Line Rd., Joplin

New Jersey

– 3003 Route 130 South, Delran

– 4411 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing

– 211 Route 17 S, Paramus

New York

– 2090 Bartow Ave., Bronx

– 801 Sunrise Highway, Copiague

– 295 E Fairmount Avenue, Lakewood

– 5 Times Square, Manhattan

– 750 Upper Glen Street, Queensbury

– 2220 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook

North Carolina

– 1805 Walnut Street, Cary

– 304 A Western Blvd., Jacksonville

Ohio

– 6500 Miller Lane, Dayton

– 2340 Tiffin Ave., Findlay

– 1422 Reynolds Road, Maumee

– 255 Graff Road, S.E., New Philadelphia

– 7607 Day Drive, Parma

– 17227 Southpark Center, Strongsville

– 4990 Monroe St., Toledo

Pennsylvania

– 935 Wayne Ave, Chambersburg

– 425 W. DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia

– 4766 McKnight Rd., Pittsburgh

South Carolina

– 1270 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce

– 2080 Sam Rittenburg Blvd, Charleston

Tennessee

– 2131 Northgate Mall Dr, Chattanooga

Texas

– 3815 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

– 109 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

– 5825 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi

– 603 N. Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville

– 3056 Preston Road, Frisco

– 2760 S. Highway 6, Houston

– 5034 50th Street, Lubbock

– 7800 Bedford-euless Road, North Richland Hills

– 5815 N. Loop 1604 West, San Antonio

– 1381 S.W. Loop 410, San Antonio

– 17415 US 281 North, San Antonio

– 100 Ih 35 North, San Marcos

– 18446 Interstate 45 South, Shenandoah

– 3002 Saint Michael Drive, Texarkana

– 4401 Kemp Blvd., Wichita Falls

Virginia

– 555 S. Van Dorn Street, Alexandria

– 4115 Chesapeake Square Blvd, Chesapeake

– 10325 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax

– 3109 Spotsylvania Mall Drive, Fredericksburg

– 5400 National Road East, Richmond

– 8009 West Broad Street, Richmond

– 709 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach

– 821 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach

Washington

– 4231 196th SW, Lynwood

– 3208 NW Randall Way, Silverdale

West Virginia

– 3705 Murdock Ave., Parkersburg

