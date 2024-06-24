EU could hit Apple with a huge fine after accusing it of breaking new tech rules

By Anna Cooban, CNN

London (CNN) — European Union regulators have accused Apple of breaking tough new digital competition rules by preventing app developers from freely directing consumers to cheaper services.

The European Commission’s preliminary findings stem from an investigation opened in March. If found guilty, the company could face a fine of up to 10% of its $383 billion annual global revenue, the EU’s executive arm said in a statement Monday. The fine can be increased to 20% of the company’s global revenue if it repeats the offense, it added.

In March, the European Commission announced that it had launched investigations into Apple (AAPL), Google and Facebook parent Meta (META) on suspicion they were failing to comply with the EU’s landmark Digital Markets Act.

The Commission also said Monday that it had opened another investigation, into whether Apple’s new contractual requirements for app developers breach the DMA. These requirements include a “core technology fee,” which charges developers of third-party apps €0.50 ($0.54) each time their app is installed.

Apple did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

