Microsoft faces mega fine after EU takes issue with Teams bundling
By Hanna Ziady and Brian Fung, CNN
London (CNN) — Microsoft has violated European Union antitrust laws by bundling Teams with its other popular applications for businesses, EU officials said in preliminary findings Tuesday, marking the bloc’s latest challenge to a US tech giant.
If confirmed, the findings could lead to a fine of up to 10% of Microsoft’s global revenue.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
