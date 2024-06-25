Skip to Content
Microsoft faces mega fine after EU takes issue with Teams bundling

Published 3:03 AM

By Hanna Ziady and Brian Fung, CNN

London (CNN) — Microsoft has violated European Union antitrust laws by bundling Teams with its other popular applications for businesses, EU officials said in preliminary findings Tuesday, marking the bloc’s latest challenge to a US tech giant.

If confirmed, the findings could lead to a fine of up to 10% of Microsoft’s global revenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

