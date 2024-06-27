Has the CDK outage at car dealerships affected your paycheck?

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — The ongoing outage at CDK Global has affected thousands of car buyers, dealerships and auto service providers.

The outage has not only paralyzed thousands of dealerships but has also affected the people who work there.

Are you an employee whose paycheck has been affected as a result? Have your commissions or your paychecks changed or been delayed?

CNN wants to hear your story for continuing coverage on the workers affected by the outage. We will not include it, however, unless we reach out to you directly to interview you and obtain your permission.

Please fill out the form below if you’re willing to share your experience.

